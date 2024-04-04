Trust Point Inc. Purchases New Position in BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL)

Trust Point Inc. purchased a new stake in BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 11,874 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $741,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its holdings in shares of BlackLine by 772.7% in the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 672 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 595 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackLine in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Quarry LP raised its holdings in shares of BlackLine by 1,101.9% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 625 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 573 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BlackLine by 505.2% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 926 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 773 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Operose Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of BlackLine by 291.2% in the third quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 978 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 728 shares during the last quarter. 95.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get BlackLine alerts:

Insider Activity at BlackLine

In other BlackLine news, Director Thomas Unterman sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $45,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 51,470 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,088,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Kevin B. Thompson sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.50, for a total transaction of $258,750.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,000 shares in the company, valued at $632,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas Unterman sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $45,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 51,470 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,088,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.93% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

BlackLine Trading Up 2.8 %

NASDAQ:BL traded up $1.81 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $65.73. 264,778 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 945,373. The firm has a market cap of $4.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -639.20, a PEG ratio of 11.11 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.37, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 2.19. BlackLine, Inc. has a 52-week low of $47.26 and a 52-week high of $69.31. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.47.

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The technology company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $155.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $154.24 million. BlackLine had a negative net margin of 1.50% and a positive return on equity of 2.15%. As a group, analysts predict that BlackLine, Inc. will post 1.02 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of BlackLine in a report on Monday, March 18th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of BlackLine from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of BlackLine from $57.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. William Blair lowered shares of BlackLine from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of BlackLine from $55.00 to $52.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, BlackLine currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.80.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on BlackLine

BlackLine Company Profile

(Free Report)

BlackLine, Inc provides cloud-based solutions to automate and streamline accounting and finance operations worldwide. It offers financial close management solutions, such as account reconciliations that provides a centralized workspace for users to collaborate on account reconciliations; transaction matching that analyzes and reconciles individual transactions; task management to create and manage processes and task lists; and financial reporting analytics that enables analysis and validation of financial data.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for BlackLine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackLine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.