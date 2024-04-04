Trust Point Inc. Purchases New Shares in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Trust Point Inc. purchased a new stake in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 14,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $735,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of C. Founders Capital Management lifted its position in Citigroup by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Cowa LLC lifted its position in Citigroup by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 6,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Mirador Capital Partners LP lifted its position in Citigroup by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 6,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC lifted its position in Citigroup by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 5,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Financial LLC lifted its position in Citigroup by 3.6% during the third quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 7,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the period. 71.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:C traded up $0.63 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $62.32. 4,864,704 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,179,945. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.68. Citigroup Inc. has a one year low of $38.17 and a one year high of $63.90. The company has a market cap of $119.36 billion, a PE ratio of 15.46, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.52.

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 12th. The company reported ($1.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($1.89). The firm had revenue of $17.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.71 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 6.49% and a net margin of 5.88%. The company’s revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.10 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.40%. Citigroup’s payout ratio is 53.13%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on C shares. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Citigroup from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Citigroup from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $56.00 to $63.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Citigroup from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. TheStreet raised shares of Citigroup from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Citigroup from $95.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Citigroup currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.21.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

