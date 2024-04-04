Trust Point Inc. Takes Position in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Trust Point Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 9,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,146,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DVY. Carderock Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $207,000. LMG Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. LMG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 38,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,487,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 214.6% during the 4th quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $996,000 after purchasing an additional 5,796 shares during the period. TIAA Trust National Association grew its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 9,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,140,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Ocean LLC raised its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 21.9% in the 4th quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 5,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $653,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.08% of the company’s stock.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:DVY traded up $0.79 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $122.32. 108,701 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 582,171. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $117.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $113.59. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 1 year low of $102.66 and a 1 year high of $123.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 0.87.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares Select Dividend ETF Profile

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were paid a $0.9976 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $3.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.26%.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

