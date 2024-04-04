Trust Wallet Token Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $540.85 Million (TWT)

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 1.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on April 4th. During the last week, Trust Wallet Token has traded 7.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Trust Wallet Token has a market capitalization of $540.85 million and approximately $15.55 million worth of Trust Wallet Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Trust Wallet Token token can now be purchased for approximately $1.30 or 0.00001918 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binamars (BMARS) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $314.98 or 0.01155845 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000569 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0221 or 0.00000033 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.79 or 0.00005601 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000220 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.21 or 0.00012116 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000000 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $410.00 or 0.01504547 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token Profile

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) is a token. Its launch date was February 29th, 2020. Trust Wallet Token’s total supply is 999,668,148 tokens and its circulating supply is 416,649,900 tokens. Trust Wallet Token’s official Twitter account is @trustwallet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Trust Wallet Token is trustwallet.com. The official message board for Trust Wallet Token is trustwallet.com/blog. The Reddit community for Trust Wallet Token is https://reddit.com/r/trustwallet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Trust Wallet Token Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Trust Wallet Token (TWT) is the native utility token of the Trust Wallet ecosystem, which serves as a multi-purpose utility token for the Trust Wallet community.Trust Wallet Token (TWT) was created by the team behind Trust Wallet, the popular multi-cryptocurrency wallet application, founded by Viktor Radchenko. The use cases for Trust Wallet Token (TWT) include governance, staking, and access to additional features or benefits within the ecosystem.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Trust Wallet Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Trust Wallet Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Trust Wallet Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

