Tsfg LLC Acquires 14 Shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

Tsfg LLC raised its position in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Free Report) by 26.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 66 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14 shares during the quarter. Tsfg LLC’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $55,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of W.W. Grainger during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in W.W. Grainger in the second quarter worth about $34,000. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new stake in W.W. Grainger in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new position in shares of W.W. Grainger during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 2,450.0% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 51 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.70% of the company’s stock.

Get W.W. Grainger alerts:

W.W. Grainger Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE:GWW traded down $13.53 during trading on Thursday, reaching $993.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 157,277 shares, compared to its average volume of 233,169. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $967.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $842.96. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 12 month low of $625.97 and a 12 month high of $1,034.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.79 billion, a PE ratio of 27.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

W.W. Grainger Dividend Announcement

W.W. Grainger ( NYSE:GWW Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $8.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.05 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $4 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.04 billion. W.W. Grainger had a net margin of 11.10% and a return on equity of 56.54%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $7.14 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 39.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 12th were issued a $1.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 9th. This represents a $7.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.55%.

Insider Buying and Selling at W.W. Grainger

In other W.W. Grainger news, VP Paige K. Robbins sold 3,122 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $950.22, for a total value of $2,966,586.84. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,909 shares in the company, valued at $4,664,629.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other W.W. Grainger news, VP Paige K. Robbins sold 3,122 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $950.22, for a total value of $2,966,586.84. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,909 shares in the company, valued at $4,664,629.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Paige K. Robbins sold 3,813 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $968.88, for a total transaction of $3,694,339.44. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,909 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,756,231.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 9.50% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GWW has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of W.W. Grainger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $825.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on W.W. Grainger from $800.00 to $925.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on W.W. Grainger from $809.00 to $907.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of W.W. Grainger from $1,075.00 to $1,125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of W.W. Grainger from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $913.89.

Read Our Latest Analysis on W.W. Grainger

About W.W. Grainger

(Free Report)

W.W. Grainger, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes maintenance, repair, and operating products and services primarily in North America, Japan, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. The company provides safety, security, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance, and metalworking and hand tools.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GWW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for W.W. Grainger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W.W. Grainger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.