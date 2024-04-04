Tsfg LLC Buys 1,495 Shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Tsfg LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 9.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,962 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,495 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ accounts for approximately 2.3% of Tsfg LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Tsfg LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $7,356,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in QQQ. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ in the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco QQQ by 33.3% in the 3rd quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 120 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco QQQ by 104.0% in the 3rd quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 135 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Buck Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Invesco QQQ by 71.4% in the 3rd quarter. Buck Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 156 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Stock Down 1.5 %

NASDAQ:QQQ traded down $6.76 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $435.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 56,472,028 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,917,875. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $436.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $402.07. Invesco QQQ has a twelve month low of $309.89 and a twelve month high of $449.34.

Invesco QQQ Dividend Announcement

About Invesco QQQ

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be paid a $0.5735 dividend. This represents a $2.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 18th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

