Tsfg LLC Buys 95 Shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Tsfg LLC increased its stake in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Free Report) by 11.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 920 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the quarter. Tsfg LLC’s holdings in Clorox were worth $131,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Clorox by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,341,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,010,622,000 after purchasing an additional 44,344 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Clorox by 2.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,463,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,497,427,000 after buying an additional 195,348 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Clorox by 3.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,725,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,349,000 after purchasing an additional 100,920 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Clorox by 17.4% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,415,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,517,000 after purchasing an additional 357,964 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Clorox by 2.2% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 2,184,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,356,000 after buying an additional 47,879 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CLX. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of Clorox in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Clorox from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Clorox from $145.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $162.00 target price on shares of Clorox in a report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Clorox from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $120.00 to $150.00 in a report on Friday, December 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Clorox presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $148.00.

Shares of CLX stock traded down $0.28 on Thursday, hitting $146.55. 977,753 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,237,558. The firm has a market cap of $18.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 233.07, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.43. The Clorox Company has a 52 week low of $114.68 and a 52 week high of $178.21. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $151.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $140.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.37, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $1.08. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. Clorox had a net margin of 1.09% and a return on equity of 319.41%. The company’s revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.98 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Clorox Company will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 24th will be given a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 23rd. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.28%. Clorox’s payout ratio is 761.92%.

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

