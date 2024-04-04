Tsfg LLC Decreases Stake in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Tsfg LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Free Report) by 30.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 948 shares of the company’s stock after selling 406 shares during the period. Tsfg LLC’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $89,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 45.9% in the 3rd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 378 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Courier Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 6,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $550,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 2,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 3,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after buying an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 27,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,449,000 after buying an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. 91.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares MBS ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares MBS ETF stock traded up $0.24 on Thursday, hitting $91.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,130,212 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,597,485. iShares MBS ETF has a 52-week low of $85.28 and a 52-week high of $96.07. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $92.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $91.04.

iShares MBS ETF Announces Dividend

About iShares MBS ETF

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be issued a $0.2827 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 1st. This represents a $3.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.70%.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

