Tsfg LLC Has $31,000 Stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Tsfg LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) by 255.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 551 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the period. Tsfg LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $31,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 102,333.3% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 615,380,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,679,820,000 after purchasing an additional 614,779,852 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 26,057,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,309,649,000 after buying an additional 690,119 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 22,823,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,147,090,000 after buying an additional 2,235,952 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 30.6% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,044,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $504,862,000 after purchasing an additional 2,351,596 shares during the period. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,285,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,153,000 after purchasing an additional 499,533 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPLG traded down $0.74 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $60.35. The company had a trading volume of 12,292,170 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,685,917. The firm has a market cap of $22.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 1.00. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $47.48 and a one year high of $61.69. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $59.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.29.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

