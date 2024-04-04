Tsfg LLC Raises Stock Holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Tsfg LLC boosted its holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 40.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 378 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Tsfg LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $62,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Alpha LLC raised its stake in International Business Machines by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 7,569 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,238,000 after buying an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Lewis Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in International Business Machines during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $440,000. Derbend Asset Management raised its stake in International Business Machines by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Derbend Asset Management now owns 3,127 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $511,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Semus Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in International Business Machines during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC raised its position in shares of International Business Machines by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 12,986 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,124,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.96% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

IBM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on International Business Machines from $179.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on International Business Machines in a research report on Friday, January 5th. They set a “hold” rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on International Business Machines from $155.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Evercore ISI upgraded International Business Machines from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $165.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Societe Generale reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $143.00 price target on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Friday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $176.85.

International Business Machines Price Performance

NYSE IBM traded down $2.96 on Thursday, reaching $187.94. 2,924,442 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,055,936. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $188.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $165.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22. The company has a market cap of $172.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.58, a P/E/G ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.70. International Business Machines Co. has a 12 month low of $120.55 and a 12 month high of $199.18.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The technology company reported $3.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.78 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $17.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.29 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 39.55% and a net margin of 12.13%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.60 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

International Business Machines Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th were paid a dividend of $1.66 per share. This represents a $6.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 8th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is presently 81.67%.

International Business Machines Profile

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

Recommended Stories

