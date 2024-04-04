Tsfg LLC Sells 245 Shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB)

Tsfg LLC lessened its holdings in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB – Free Report) by 13.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,546 shares of the company’s stock after selling 245 shares during the period. Tsfg LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $79,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. NYL Investors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 44.1% during the third quarter. NYL Investors LLC now owns 13,050,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $650,331,000 after purchasing an additional 3,995,985 shares in the last quarter. Allstate Investment Management Co. bought a new position in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $383,399,000. Money Design Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. now owns 1,913,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,326,000 after acquiring an additional 167,741 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,729,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,770,000 after acquiring an additional 66,396 shares during the last quarter. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 62.4% in the 2nd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 1,416,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,073,000 after acquiring an additional 544,419 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.06% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:IGSB traded up $0.04 during trading on Thursday, reaching $51.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,603,598 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,018,091. iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $49.36 and a 12 month high of $51.53. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.65.

iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.1653 per share. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 1st.

(Free Report)

The iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (IGSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US Corporate (1-5 Y) index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade corporate debt with 1-5 years remaining in maturity. IGSB was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IGSB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.