Tsfg LLC Sells 78 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Tsfg LLC lowered its stake in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 13.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 490 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 78 shares during the quarter. Tsfg LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $145,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisory Alpha LLC raised its position in shares of Caterpillar by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 3,885 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,149,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Crown Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in Caterpillar in the fourth quarter worth $235,000. Lewis Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Caterpillar in the fourth quarter worth $209,000. Semus Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Caterpillar in the fourth quarter worth $204,000. Finally, Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC increased its position in Caterpillar by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC now owns 1,011 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Caterpillar alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Caterpillar

In other Caterpillar news, insider Lange Bob De sold 21,194 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.52, for a total value of $6,899,070.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 61,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,886,667.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CFO Andrew R. J. Bonfield sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.04, for a total value of $3,000,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 67,317 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,197,792.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Lange Bob De sold 21,194 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.52, for a total transaction of $6,899,070.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 61,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,886,667.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 45,769 shares of company stock valued at $14,509,306 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar Trading Down 1.6 %

Caterpillar stock traded down $6.00 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $369.79. The company had a trading volume of 2,488,164 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,449,019. The firm has a market cap of $184.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.35. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1 year low of $204.04 and a 1 year high of $381.03. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $333.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $290.24.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $5.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.76 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $17.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.06 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 15.41% and a return on equity of 56.99%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.86 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 21.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CAT. Evercore ISI cut shares of Caterpillar from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $321.00 to $338.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $274.00 to $357.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $210.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $290.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $216.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $297.89.

View Our Latest Analysis on Caterpillar

Caterpillar Company Profile

(Free Report)

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, track-type tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.