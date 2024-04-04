Tsfg LLC Sells 927 Shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Tsfg LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) by 56.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 709 shares of the company’s stock after selling 927 shares during the quarter. Tsfg LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $40,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Providence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth $26,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Cordant Inc. boosted its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 133.9% in the 4th quarter. Cordant Inc. now owns 594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 832.9% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 737 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 658 shares during the period.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHX traded down $0.75 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $60.89. The stock had a trading volume of 1,895,923 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,886,876. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $47.57 and a 1-year high of $62.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.28 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.68.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

