Tsfg LLC Trims Stock Position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Tsfg LLC cut its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 57.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 969 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,301 shares during the quarter. Tsfg LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $108,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares by 110,970.8% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 394,835,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,725,157,000 after purchasing an additional 394,480,089 shares during the period. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares by 81.5% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 18,483,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,966,803,000 after acquiring an additional 8,298,820 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,684,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,047,927,000 after acquiring an additional 884,541 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.1% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,152,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $532,326,000 after acquiring an additional 298,137 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 4,059,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,131,000 after acquiring an additional 115,272 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares stock traded down $1.18 on Thursday, reaching $118.67. 928,296 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,153,741. Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $98.40 and a 1-year high of $121.29. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $115.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $109.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.52 billion, a PE ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.84.

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

