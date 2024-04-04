Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) Releases Q1 2024 Earnings Guidance

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO – Get Free Report) issued an update on its first quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.560-0.600 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 0.590. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.0 billion-$1.0 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.0 billion.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TWLO has been the subject of several recent research reports. HSBC cut shares of Twilio from a hold rating to a reduce rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $62.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Twilio from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Northland Securities cut shares of Twilio from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $66.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Twilio from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a market outperform rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Twilio in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $68.90.

Twilio Stock Up 0.1 %

TWLO stock opened at $60.93 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.64, a current ratio of 6.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.82. The stock has a market cap of $11.03 billion, a PE ratio of -11.00 and a beta of 1.35. Twilio has a fifty-two week low of $45.02 and a fifty-two week high of $78.16.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.17. Twilio had a negative net margin of 24.44% and a negative return on equity of 1.66%. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Twilio will post -0.24 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other Twilio news, insider Dana Wagner sold 4,130 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.14, for a total transaction of $256,638.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 167,614 shares in the company, valued at $10,415,533.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Dana Wagner sold 4,130 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.14, for a total value of $256,638.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 167,614 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,415,533.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Aidan Viggiano sold 3,025 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.48, for a total transaction of $207,152.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 168,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,559,081.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 30,521 shares of company stock worth $1,912,080 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Twilio

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Covestor Ltd increased its position in Twilio by 419.5% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 213 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP lifted its holdings in Twilio by 328.2% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 561 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Twilio by 133.3% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,169 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 668 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Twilio in the 1st quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, UniSuper Management Pty Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Twilio during the second quarter worth $76,000. 84.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Twilio

(Get Free Report)

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides customer engagement platform solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Twilio Communications and Twilio Segment. The company provides various application programming interfaces and software solutions for communications between customers and end users, including messaging, voice, email, flex, marketing campaigns, and user identity and authentication.

