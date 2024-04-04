TXO Partners (NYSE:TXO) Sees Strong Trading Volume

TXO Partners, L.P. (NYSE:TXO – Get Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 16,702 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 59% from the previous session’s volume of 40,558 shares.The stock last traded at $18.40 and had previously closed at $18.32.

A number of brokerages have commented on TXO. Raymond James lowered their target price on TXO Partners from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on TXO Partners from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The company has a market capitalization of $563.34 million, a PE ratio of -5.52 and a beta of -0.11.

TXO Partners (NYSE:TXO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.72. The business had revenue of $91.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.76 million. TXO Partners had a positive return on equity of 6.89% and a negative net margin of 27.31%. On average, research analysts predict that TXO Partners, L.P. will post 1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.66%. This is an increase from TXO Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. TXO Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -69.88%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. King Luther Capital Management Corp boosted its stake in TXO Partners by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 2,591,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,114,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of TXO Partners by 1.3% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 259,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,274,000 after buying an additional 3,331 shares during the period. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of TXO Partners during the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,346,000. Nokomis Capital L.L.C. boosted its position in shares of TXO Partners by 59.6% during the fourth quarter. Nokomis Capital L.L.C. now owns 153,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,799,000 after buying an additional 57,500 shares during the period. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in shares of TXO Partners during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,685,000. 27.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TXO Partners, L.P., an oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, optimization, and exploitation of conventional oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquid reserves in North America. Its acreage positions are concentrated in the Permian Basin of West Texas and New Mexico and the San Juan Basin of New Mexico and Colorado.

