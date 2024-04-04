U S Global Investors Inc. Acquires 550,229 Shares of Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG)

U S Global Investors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG – Free Report) by 38.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,982,354 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 550,229 shares during the period. Air Transport Services Group makes up approximately 2.3% of U S Global Investors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. U S Global Investors Inc. owned approximately 3.04% of Air Transport Services Group worth $34,909,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in shares of Air Transport Services Group by 7.1% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 12,133 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $292,000 after buying an additional 803 shares during the period. Quarry LP boosted its holdings in Air Transport Services Group by 165.9% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,433 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 894 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Air Transport Services Group by 141.2% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,674 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 980 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Air Transport Services Group by 374.9% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,249 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 986 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Air Transport Services Group by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 23,382 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $488,000 after acquiring an additional 1,056 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Air Transport Services Group alerts:

Air Transport Services Group Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of Air Transport Services Group stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching $13.13. The company had a trading volume of 27,213 shares, compared to its average volume of 673,291. The company has a market cap of $862.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.49 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $13.71 and its 200-day moving average is $16.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.86. Air Transport Services Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.62 and a fifty-two week high of $24.96.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Air Transport Services Group ( NASDAQ:ATSG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The transportation company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.11). Air Transport Services Group had a return on equity of 7.93% and a net margin of 2.91%. The company had revenue of $517.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $521.04 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Air Transport Services Group, Inc. will post 0.73 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ATSG. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Air Transport Services Group from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of Air Transport Services Group from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Air Transport Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.33.

View Our Latest Stock Report on ATSG

Air Transport Services Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Air Transport Services Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides aircraft leasing, and air cargo transportation and related services in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Cargo Aircraft Management Inc (CAM) and ACMI Services. The company offers aircraft, flight crews, aircraft hull and liability insurance, and aviation fuel services; and aircraft maintenance and modification services, including airframe modification and heavy maintenance, component repairs, engineering services, and aircraft line maintenance.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATSG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Air Transport Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Transport Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.