U S Global Investors Inc. Acquires 577,757 Shares of New Gold Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD)

U S Global Investors Inc. grew its holdings in New Gold Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD – Free Report) by 22.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,144,658 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 577,757 shares during the period. U S Global Investors Inc. owned approximately 0.46% of New Gold worth $4,591,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of New Gold by 48.4% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 16,612,687 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,903,000 after purchasing an additional 5,421,488 shares in the last quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in New Gold during the third quarter worth about $3,185,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in New Gold in the 4th quarter worth about $2,634,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in New Gold by 109.0% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,965,363 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,363,000 after acquiring an additional 2,589,577 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of New Gold by 89.6% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,980,439 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,622,000 after acquiring an additional 1,408,748 shares in the last quarter. 42.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on NGD shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of New Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, January 14th. National Bank Financial reaffirmed a “sector perform spec overwgt” rating on shares of New Gold in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1.55.

New Gold Price Performance

Shares of New Gold stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $1.73. 5,386,788 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,643,412. The company has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of -19.72 and a beta of 1.54. New Gold Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.86 and a 12 month high of $1.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

New Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $199.20 million during the quarter. New Gold had a positive return on equity of 5.63% and a negative net margin of 8.20%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that New Gold Inc. will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

About New Gold

New Gold Inc, an intermediate gold mining company, develops and operates of mineral properties in Canada. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company's principal operating properties include 100% interest in the Rainy River mine located in Northwestern Ontario, Canada; and New Afton project situated in South-Central British Columbia.

Further Reading

