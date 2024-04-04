U S Global Investors Inc. Acquires 6,450 Shares of Ferrari (NYSE:RACE)

U S Global Investors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Free Report) by 860.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,200 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,450 shares during the period. U S Global Investors Inc.’s holdings in Ferrari were worth $2,437,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in RACE. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ferrari during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Ferrari during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC boosted its position in shares of Ferrari by 320.0% during the 4th quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 105 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in Ferrari by 37.0% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Ferrari in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000.

Ferrari Price Performance

RACE traded up $1.34 on Thursday, hitting $420.85. 169,611 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 317,261. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $405.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $357.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 3.91 and a quick ratio of 2.98. Ferrari has a 12 month low of $269.50 and a 12 month high of $442.80.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Ferrari ( NYSE:RACE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.15. Ferrari had a return on equity of 43.84% and a net margin of 21.06%. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Ferrari will post 8.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on RACE shares. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Ferrari from $413.00 to $448.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Ferrari from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Barclays downgraded shares of Ferrari from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com raised shares of Ferrari from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Ferrari from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $337.00.

Ferrari Profile

Ferrari N.V., through its subsidiaries, engages in design, engineering, production, and sale of luxury performance sports cars worldwide. The company offers range, special series, Icona, and supercars; limited edition supercars and one-off cars; and track cars. It also provides racing cars, and spare parts and engines, as well as after sales, repair, maintenance, and restoration services for cars; and licenses its Ferrari brand to various producers and retailers of luxury and lifestyle goods.

