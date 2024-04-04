U S Global Investors Inc. Acquires Shares of 15,000 Peabody Energy Co. (NYSE:BTU)

U S Global Investors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Peabody Energy Co. (NYSE:BTU – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 15,000 shares of the coal producer’s stock, valued at approximately $365,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new position in Peabody Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $261,000. Hosking Partners LLP increased its holdings in shares of Peabody Energy by 9.0% in the third quarter. Hosking Partners LLP now owns 1,362,201 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $35,404,000 after acquiring an additional 112,092 shares in the last quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L increased its holdings in shares of Peabody Energy by 18.6% in the third quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L now owns 2,194,474 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $57,034,000 after acquiring an additional 344,793 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Peabody Energy by 7.5% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 787,687 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $20,472,000 after purchasing an additional 55,131 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Peabody Energy by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 13,407 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 1,724 shares in the last quarter. 87.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Peabody Energy Stock Down 1.2 %

BTU stock traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $23.72. 767,382 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,881,104. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $25.16 and its 200-day moving average is $24.57. Peabody Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $17.71 and a 12 month high of $27.70. The company has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.70.

Peabody Energy Dividend Announcement

Peabody Energy ( NYSE:BTU Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The coal producer reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. Peabody Energy had a return on equity of 21.45% and a net margin of 15.36%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.65 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Peabody Energy Co. will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd were issued a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 21st. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. Peabody Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.02%.

Insider Transactions at Peabody Energy

In other Peabody Energy news, CFO Mark Spurbeck sold 4,827 shares of Peabody Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.94, for a total value of $120,385.38. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 68,638 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,711,831.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, COO Darren Ronald Yeates sold 31,980 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.48, for a total value of $814,850.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 78,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,995,262.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Mark Spurbeck sold 4,827 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.94, for a total transaction of $120,385.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 68,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,711,831.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 57,633 shares of company stock valued at $1,459,951 over the last 90 days. 0.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, B. Riley increased their target price on Peabody Energy from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th.

Peabody Energy Company Profile

Peabody Energy Corporation engages in coal mining business in the United States, Japan, Taiwan, Australia, India, Brazil, Belgium, Chile, France, Indonesia, China, Vietnam, South Korea, Germany, and internationally. The company operates through Seaborne Thermal, Seaborne Metallurgical, Powder River Basin, Other U.S.

