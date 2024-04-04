U S Global Investors Inc. Boosts Holdings in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

U S Global Investors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Free Report) by 24.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,210,347 shares of the airline’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,238,468 shares during the period. Southwest Airlines accounts for 12.1% of U S Global Investors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. U S Global Investors Inc.’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $179,355,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in shares of Southwest Airlines during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,644,000. Gradient Investments LLC grew its position in Southwest Airlines by 37.8% during the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 378,428 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $10,929,000 after buying an additional 103,834 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 32.4% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 506,762 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $14,635,000 after acquiring an additional 124,054 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,077,158 shares of the airline’s stock worth $83,299,000 after acquiring an additional 23,715 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 24.8% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 823,779 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $22,506,000 after buying an additional 163,544 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.82% of the company’s stock.

Southwest Airlines Stock Up 2.2 %

Shares of LUV stock traded up $0.62 on Thursday, hitting $28.65. 2,221,031 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,315,577. The business has a 50-day moving average of $31.36 and a 200 day moving average of $28.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.15. Southwest Airlines Co. has a fifty-two week low of $21.91 and a fifty-two week high of $39.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Southwest Airlines Dividend Announcement

Southwest Airlines ( NYSE:LUV Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The airline reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.25. Southwest Airlines had a return on equity of 9.40% and a net margin of 1.91%. The firm had revenue of $6.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.38) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Southwest Airlines Co. will post 1.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 5th. Southwest Airlines’s payout ratio is 96.00%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on LUV shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Southwest Airlines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, January 28th. UBS Group began coverage on Southwest Airlines in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price target on Southwest Airlines from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Southwest Airlines from $20.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Argus upgraded Southwest Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.24.

Southwest Airlines Profile

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provides scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2023, the company operated a total fleet of 817 Boeing 737 aircraft; and served 121 destinations in 42 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as ten near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

