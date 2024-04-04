U S Global Investors Inc. Buys New Shares in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

U S Global Investors Inc. purchased a new stake in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $731,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 132.6% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 3,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $443,000 after purchasing an additional 1,726 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC purchased a new position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies during the fourth quarter valued at $271,000. TIAA Trust National Association raised its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 20.1% during the fourth quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 4,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $592,000 after buying an additional 679 shares during the period. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership boosted its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 51.7% during the 4th quarter. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership now owns 48,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,050,000 after acquiring an additional 16,422 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Guys Formula LLC grew its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Guys Formula LLC now owns 3,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. 55.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on EL shares. Citigroup raised shares of Estée Lauder Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $160.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $115.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Barclays boosted their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $101.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $115.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $166.46.

Estée Lauder Companies Stock Performance

Shares of EL traded up $1.80 on Thursday, reaching $148.28. 514,057 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,765,273. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $145.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $138.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market cap of $53.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 112.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 1.07. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 12 month low of $102.22 and a 12 month high of $260.46.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $4.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.19 billion. Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 3.08% and a return on equity of 9.78%. The business’s revenue was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.54 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Estée Lauder Companies Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th were given a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 28th. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 203.08%.

Estée Lauder Companies Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

Further Reading

