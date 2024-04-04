U S Global Investors Inc. Buys Shares of 7,350 Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

U S Global Investors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 7,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,777,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in STZ. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in shares of Constellation Brands during the 1st quarter worth approximately $705,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 1.0% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 17,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,921,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 17.6% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $725,000 after acquiring an additional 471 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 2.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,601,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,902,327,000 after acquiring an additional 313,344 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands during the first quarter valued at $257,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.34% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder Family Foundation Sands sold 354,616 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.26, for a total value of $88,746,200.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 54,461 shares in the company, valued at $13,629,409.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 16.19% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently weighed in on STZ shares. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $295.00 target price on shares of Constellation Brands in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Constellation Brands from $309.00 to $301.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $300.00 price objective on shares of Constellation Brands in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on Constellation Brands in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $300.00 target price on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $290.37.

Constellation Brands Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE STZ traded down $0.76 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $266.19. 309,705 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,174,946. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 52-week low of $218.10 and a 52-week high of $273.65. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $254.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $246.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.66 billion, a PE ratio of 31.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.97.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 5th. The company reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.54 billion. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 23.35% and a net margin of 14.76%. The business’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.83 EPS. Analysts forecast that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 11.96 EPS for the current year.

About Constellation Brands

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

