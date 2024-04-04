U S Global Investors Inc. Has $10.49 Million Stake in Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV)

U S Global Investors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV – Free Report) (TSE:FNV) by 31.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 94,686 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,558 shares during the quarter. Franco-Nevada accounts for about 0.7% of U S Global Investors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. U S Global Investors Inc.’s holdings in Franco-Nevada were worth $10,492,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Franco-Nevada in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Franco-Nevada during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Franco-Nevada during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in shares of Franco-Nevada during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Franco-Nevada by 209.0% during the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 309 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Franco-Nevada alerts:

Franco-Nevada Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE FNV traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $120.70. The stock had a trading volume of 215,342 shares, compared to its average volume of 739,840. The firm has a market cap of $23.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.75 and a beta of 0.71. Franco-Nevada Co. has a twelve month low of $102.29 and a twelve month high of $161.25. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $111.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $117.49.

Franco-Nevada Increases Dividend

Franco-Nevada ( NYSE:FNV Get Free Report ) (TSE:FNV) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $303.30 million for the quarter. Franco-Nevada had a negative net margin of 38.26% and a positive return on equity of 10.61%. Equities analysts forecast that Franco-Nevada Co. will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 14th were paid a $0.36 dividend. This is a positive change from Franco-Nevada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 13th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. Franco-Nevada’s dividend payout ratio is presently -55.97%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FNV has been the topic of a number of research reports. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Franco-Nevada from $138.00 to $136.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of Franco-Nevada from $141.00 to $139.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 7th. TheStreet lowered shares of Franco-Nevada from a “c+” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Franco-Nevada from $148.00 to $141.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Franco-Nevada in a report on Thursday, February 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $117.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Franco-Nevada presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $147.30.

Get Our Latest Research Report on FNV

Franco-Nevada Profile

(Free Report)

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and streaming company in South America, Central America, Mexico, the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Mining and Energy segments. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and engages in the sale of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids through a third-party marketing agent.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FNV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV – Free Report) (TSE:FNV).

Receive News & Ratings for Franco-Nevada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franco-Nevada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.