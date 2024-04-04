U S Global Investors Inc. Has $32.71 Million Stake in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT)

U S Global Investors Inc. boosted its holdings in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT – Free Report) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 406,705 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 7,794 shares during the quarter. Textron makes up approximately 2.2% of U S Global Investors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. U S Global Investors Inc. owned 0.21% of Textron worth $32,707,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TXT. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Textron by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,930 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $333,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC lifted its position in Textron by 29.2% in the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 633 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management lifted its position in Textron by 3.3% in the third quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 5,208 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $407,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust raised its holdings in shares of Textron by 4.0% during the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 4,401 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $344,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Textron by 0.7% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 26,689 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,985,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.03% of the company’s stock.

Textron Stock Up 1.6 %

TXT traded up $1.55 on Thursday, hitting $95.91. 258,489 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,152,111. Textron Inc. has a twelve month low of $61.27 and a twelve month high of $96.80. The company has a market cap of $18.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $89.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $82.02.

Textron Announces Dividend

Textron ( NYSE:TXT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The aerospace company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.07. Textron had a return on equity of 16.05% and a net margin of 6.73%. The business had revenue of $3.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.07 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Textron Inc. will post 6.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.08%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. Textron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.75%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Textron from $102.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price target on shares of Textron in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded Textron from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Bank of America upgraded Textron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Textron from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $90.00.

About Textron

(Free Report)

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses worldwide. It operates through six segments: Textron Aviation, Bell, Textron Systems, Industrial, Textron eAviation, and Finance. The Textron Aviation segment manufactures, sells, and services business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and offers maintenance, inspection, and repair services, as well as sells commercial parts.

Featured Stories

