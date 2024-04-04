U S Global Investors Inc. Has $32.77 Million Holdings in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

U S Global Investors Inc. cut its holdings in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Free Report) by 8.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 126,206 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 11,188 shares during the quarter. General Dynamics accounts for 2.2% of U S Global Investors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. U S Global Investors Inc.’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $32,772,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GD. Guidance Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of General Dynamics during the second quarter valued at approximately $992,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of General Dynamics by 99.3% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 29,045 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $7,542,000 after purchasing an additional 14,468 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec purchased a new stake in shares of General Dynamics during the third quarter worth about $16,077,000. Moreno Evelyn V grew its holdings in General Dynamics by 17.1% during the 3rd quarter. Moreno Evelyn V now owns 27,310 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $6,035,000 after buying an additional 3,991 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clough Capital Partners L P bought a new stake in shares of General Dynamics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,868,000. 86.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Phebe N. Novakovic sold 32,355 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.31, for a total value of $8,551,750.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 773,977 shares in the company, valued at $204,569,860.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Mark C. Roualet sold 73,330 shares of General Dynamics stock in a transaction on Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.75, for a total value of $19,414,117.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 149,205 shares in the company, valued at $39,502,023.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Phebe N. Novakovic sold 32,355 shares of General Dynamics stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.31, for a total value of $8,551,750.05. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 773,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,569,860.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.52% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com downgraded General Dynamics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 3rd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on General Dynamics from $283.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Alembic Global Advisors cut General Dynamics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $296.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 29th. UBS Group increased their target price on General Dynamics from $286.00 to $296.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on General Dynamics from $291.00 to $322.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $278.08.

NYSE:GD traded up $1.89 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $293.58. 250,143 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,069,401. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.44. The business has a 50-day moving average of $273.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $254.13. General Dynamics Co. has a 12-month low of $202.35 and a 12-month high of $294.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.55 billion, a PE ratio of 24.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.68.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The aerospace company reported $3.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.68 by ($0.04). General Dynamics had a net margin of 7.84% and a return on equity of 16.61%. The company had revenue of $11.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.39 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.58 earnings per share. General Dynamics’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that General Dynamics Co. will post 14.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 12th will be given a dividend of $1.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 11th. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. This is an increase from General Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.32. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.93%.

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

