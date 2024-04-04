U S Global Investors Inc. Increases Stake in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS)

U S Global Investors Inc. grew its stake in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,550 shares of the casino operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. U S Global Investors Inc.’s holdings in Las Vegas Sands were worth $1,454,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Las Vegas Sands during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in Las Vegas Sands during the third quarter worth $29,000. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new stake in Las Vegas Sands in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 150.4% in the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 681 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. 39.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Las Vegas Sands alerts:

Las Vegas Sands Trading Down 0.1 %

Las Vegas Sands stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Thursday, reaching $53.91. The company had a trading volume of 1,137,807 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,433,396. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a 12-month low of $43.77 and a 12-month high of $65.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.31. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $52.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.73, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.16.

Las Vegas Sands Announces Dividend

Las Vegas Sands ( NYSE:LVS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The casino operator reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.04). Las Vegas Sands had a net margin of 11.77% and a return on equity of 34.40%. The firm had revenue of $2.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.89 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.19) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 161.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 6th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 5th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. Las Vegas Sands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.00%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on LVS. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Susquehanna began coverage on Las Vegas Sands in a report on Friday, December 15th. They set a “positive” rating and a $59.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho assumed coverage on Las Vegas Sands in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Las Vegas Sands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Las Vegas Sands presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.90.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Las Vegas Sands

Insider Activity at Las Vegas Sands

In other Las Vegas Sands news, CEO Robert G. Goldstein sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.06, for a total transaction of $5,206,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 172,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,996,020.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Las Vegas Sands Company Profile

(Free Report)

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Macao and Singapore. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Las Vegas Sands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Las Vegas Sands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.