U S Global Investors Inc. Increases Stock Position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

U S Global Investors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 4.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 10,151 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 422 shares during the quarter. Booking makes up 2.4% of U S Global Investors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. U S Global Investors Inc.’s holdings in Booking were worth $36,008,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Booking in the fourth quarter valued at $1,068,137,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Booking by 1.3% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 383,996 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,184,224,000 after buying an additional 5,040 shares during the last quarter. GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd raised its stake in Booking by 2.9% during the second quarter. GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd now owns 314,655 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $849,672,000 after acquiring an additional 8,896 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Booking by 61.6% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 295,891 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $596,303,000 after purchasing an additional 112,831 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Booking by 2.6% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 217,517 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $510,828,000 after acquiring an additional 5,506 shares during the last quarter. 92.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 4,302 shares of Booking stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,422.75, for a total value of $14,724,670.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 33,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $114,826,417. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,494.47, for a total transaction of $3,494,470.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,657,571.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 4,302 shares of Booking stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,422.75, for a total transaction of $14,724,670.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 33,548 shares in the company, valued at approximately $114,826,417. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 6,467 shares of company stock valued at $22,299,114. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on BKNG. B. Riley started coverage on Booking in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $4,400.00 target price for the company. Tigress Financial increased their price objective on Booking from $3,855.00 to $4,285.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 28th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on Booking from $3,600.00 to $4,100.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. UBS Group raised their price target on Booking from $4,000.00 to $4,200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Booking from $3,550.00 to $3,900.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $3,723.41.

Booking Price Performance

NASDAQ:BKNG traded up $31.32 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $3,663.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 62,584 shares, compared to its average volume of 282,329. The company has a market capitalization of $125.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.79, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.40. Booking Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $2,456.93 and a twelve month high of $3,918.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3,591.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3,332.15.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $32.00 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $29.72 by $2.28. The firm had revenue of $4.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.71 billion. Booking had a negative return on equity of 751.49% and a net margin of 20.08%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $24.74 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 175.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Booking Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th were issued a $8.75 dividend. This represents a $35.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 7th. Booking’s payout ratio is 29.67%.

Booking Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

