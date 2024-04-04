U S Global Investors Inc. Increases Stock Position in Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (NYSE:OR)

U S Global Investors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (NYSE:OR – Free Report) by 58.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 469,455 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 173,909 shares during the quarter. Osisko Gold Royalties makes up approximately 0.5% of U S Global Investors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. U S Global Investors Inc.’s holdings in Osisko Gold Royalties were worth $6,704,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Addenda Capital Inc. boosted its stake in Osisko Gold Royalties by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. now owns 34,743 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $496,000 after purchasing an additional 2,646 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 15,076 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 917 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Osisko Gold Royalties by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 49,773 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $711,000 after acquiring an additional 3,497 shares during the last quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Osisko Gold Royalties during the fourth quarter worth $72,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Osisko Gold Royalties by 1.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,694,817 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $78,664,000 after purchasing an additional 122,926 shares during the period. 68.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock.

Osisko Gold Royalties Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE OR traded down $0.24 during trading on Thursday, reaching $16.24. The stock had a trading volume of 295,681 shares, compared to its average volume of 885,480. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 4.47 and a current ratio of 4.11. The company has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -86.74 and a beta of 0.99. Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $11.24 and a fifty-two week high of $17.96. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $15.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.90.

Osisko Gold Royalties (NYSE:OR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The basic materials company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.01. Osisko Gold Royalties had a negative net margin of 19.34% and a positive return on equity of 6.78%. The company had revenue of $47.87 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd will post 0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Osisko Gold Royalties Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a $0.0444 dividend. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This is a boost from Osisko Gold Royalties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. Osisko Gold Royalties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -94.74%.

Osisko Gold Royalties Profile

(Free Report)

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd acquires and manages precious metal and other royalties, streams, and other interests in Canada and internationally. It also owns options on offtake; royalty/stream financings; and exclusive rights to participate in future royalty/stream financings on various projects. The company's primary asset is a 3-5% net smelter return royalty on the Canadian Malartic complex located in Canada.

See Also

