U S Global Investors Inc. Invests $231,000 in Ur-Energy Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:URG)

U S Global Investors Inc. acquired a new stake in Ur-Energy Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:URG – Free Report) (TSE:URE) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 150,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of URG. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Ur-Energy by 413.0% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 23,943 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 19,276 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in Ur-Energy by 71.5% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 30,401 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 12,673 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Ur-Energy by 76.6% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 33,146 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 14,382 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Ur-Energy by 149.4% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 36,864 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 22,084 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Ur-Energy by 206.6% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 41,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 28,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on URG shares. Roth Mkm cut their target price on shares of Ur-Energy from $2.40 to $2.20 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of Ur-Energy from $2.70 to $3.60 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, B. Riley assumed coverage on Ur-Energy in a report on Friday, February 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Ur-Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $2.76.

NYSEAMERICAN:URG traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $1.77. 1,582,128 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,252,573. Ur-Energy Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.82 and a fifty-two week high of $2.01.

Ur-Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:URG – Get Free Report) (TSE:URE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The basic materials company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $5.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.10 million. Ur-Energy had a negative return on equity of 36.71% and a negative net margin of 173.40%. On average, analysts anticipate that Ur-Energy Inc. will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ur-Energy Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of uranium mineral properties. The company holds interests in 12 projects located in the United States. Its flagship property is the Lost Creek project comprising a total of approximately 1,800 unpatented mining claims and three Wyoming mineral leases covering an area of approximately 35,400 acres located in the Great Divide Basin, Wyoming.

