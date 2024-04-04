U S Global Investors Inc. Makes New $3.41 Million Investment in SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:SSRM)

U S Global Investors Inc. bought a new position in shares of SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:SSRM – Free Report) (TSE:SSO) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 316,439 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,405,000. U S Global Investors Inc. owned approximately 0.16% of SSR Mining as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of SSR Mining by 321.9% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 647,054 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,599,000 after purchasing an additional 493,695 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. grew its stake in SSR Mining by 210.5% during the 3rd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 351,768 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,660,000 after purchasing an additional 238,481 shares in the last quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd acquired a new position in SSR Mining in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,352,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in SSR Mining in the 3rd quarter valued at $259,000. Finally, Legato Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SSR Mining by 22.6% in the 4th quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 55,732 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $600,000 after buying an additional 10,284 shares during the period. 68.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $3.00 target price (down from $6.00) on shares of SSR Mining in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Desjardins downgraded shares of SSR Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. TheStreet lowered shares of SSR Mining from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. CIBC lowered shares of SSR Mining from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $18.50 to $6.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, TD Securities lowered shares of SSR Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.63.

Shares of NASDAQ:SSRM traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $4.84. 844,854 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,890,505. The company has a current ratio of 7.01, a quick ratio of 3.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. SSR Mining Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.76 and a 1 year high of $17.72. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.78.

SSR Mining (NASDAQ:SSRM – Get Free Report) (TSE:SSO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $425.90 million for the quarter. SSR Mining had a positive return on equity of 6.27% and a negative net margin of 6.87%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.12 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that SSR Mining Inc. will post 0.12 EPS for the current year.

SSR Mining Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation, acquisition, exploration, and development of precious metal resource properties in the United States, Türkiye, Canada, and Argentina. The company explores for gold doré, copper, silver, lead, and zinc deposits. Its mines include the Çöpler, located in Erzincan province, Turkey; the Marigold, located in Nevada, the United States; the Seabee, located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the Puna, located in Jujuy province, Argentina.

