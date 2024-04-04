U S Global Investors Inc. Purchases Shares of 13,000 Clearway Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CWEN)

U S Global Investors Inc. acquired a new position in Clearway Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CWEN – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 13,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $357,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Clearway Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Spirit of America Management Corp NY grew its position in shares of Clearway Energy by 23.3% in the 3rd quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 5,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Clearway Energy by 31.0% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares during the last quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Clearway Energy during the 3rd quarter worth about $153,000. Finally, Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Clearway Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $175,000. Institutional investors own 38.03% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Clearway Energy

In other news, Director Se Totalenergies acquired 196,964 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $22.86 per share, for a total transaction of $4,502,597.04. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 295,235 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,749,072.10. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Clearway Energy Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of Clearway Energy stock traded up $0.21 during trading on Thursday, reaching $23.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 154,498 shares, compared to its average volume of 915,381. The company has a market cap of $4.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.81 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.49. Clearway Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.59 and a 1-year high of $32.24.

Clearway Energy (NYSE:CWEN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.15. Clearway Energy had a net margin of 6.01% and a return on equity of 1.80%. The firm had revenue of $249.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $282.45 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.10 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Clearway Energy, Inc. will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Clearway Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st were paid a $0.403 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. This is an increase from Clearway Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.74%. Clearway Energy’s payout ratio is 236.76%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Clearway Energy from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Marathon Capitl reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Clearway Energy in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. StockNews.com cut Clearway Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Clearway Energy from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on Clearway Energy from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Clearway Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.33.

Clearway Energy Company Profile

Clearway Energy, Inc operates in the renewable energy business in the United States. The company operates through Conventional and Renewables segments. It has approximately 6,000 net MW of installed wind, solar, and energy generation projects; and approximately 2,500 net MW of natural gas-fired generation facilities.

