U S Global Investors Inc. Purchases Shares of 8,000 Sylvamo Co. (NYSE:SLVM)

U S Global Investors Inc. acquired a new stake in Sylvamo Co. (NYSE:SLVM – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 8,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $393,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Sylvamo by 41.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sylvamo by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after buying an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sylvamo by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 19,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $781,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Sylvamo by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 14,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $595,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP increased its holdings in Sylvamo by 80.0% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 830 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.16% of the company’s stock.

Sylvamo Stock Performance

Shares of Sylvamo stock traded down $0.08 on Thursday, reaching $62.19. 54,795 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 357,686. The company has a 50 day moving average of $55.95 and a 200 day moving average of $49.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.14. Sylvamo Co. has a 52 week low of $37.59 and a 52 week high of $64.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a PE ratio of 10.53, a PEG ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.10.

Sylvamo Announces Dividend

Sylvamo ( NYSE:SLVM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $964.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $903.72 million. Sylvamo had a return on equity of 32.81% and a net margin of 6.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.97 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Sylvamo Co. will post 5.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 29th. Investors of record on Monday, April 8th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 5th. Sylvamo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.27%.

Insider Activity at Sylvamo

In related news, SVP Peggy Maes sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.09, for a total transaction of $55,090.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,535 shares in the company, valued at approximately $580,373.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Peggy Maes sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.09, for a total value of $55,090.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 10,535 shares in the company, valued at $580,373.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeanmichel Ribieras sold 12,225 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.20, for a total value of $699,270.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 132,276 shares in the company, valued at $7,566,187.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 26,951 shares of company stock worth $1,618,664. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SLVM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $55.00 price target (up previously from $45.00) on shares of Sylvamo in a report on Monday, February 26th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Sylvamo from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th.

Sylvamo Company Profile

Sylvamo Corporation produces and markets uncoated freesheet for cutsize, offset paper, and pulp in Latin America, Europe, and North America. The company operates through Europe, Latin America, and North America segments. The Europe segment offers copy, tinted, and colored laser printing paper under REY Adagio and Pro-Design brands; and graphic and high-speed inkjet printing papers under the brand Jetstar; as well as produces uncoated freesheet papers.

See Also

