U S Global Investors Inc. Sells 63,468 Shares of Embraer S.A. (NYSE:ERJ)

U S Global Investors Inc. decreased its position in shares of Embraer S.A. (NYSE:ERJ – Free Report) by 12.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 430,251 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 63,468 shares during the quarter. Embraer makes up approximately 0.5% of U S Global Investors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. U S Global Investors Inc.’s holdings in Embraer were worth $7,938,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in Embraer in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Embraer in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Embraer in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of Embraer by 189.6% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,563 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,678 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Embraer during the first quarter worth $60,000. Institutional investors own 34.65% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
ERJ has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Embraer from $21.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $28.50 price target (up previously from $21.00) on shares of Embraer in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. StockNews.com raised shares of Embraer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Embraer from $19.50 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Embraer from $21.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $29.75.
Embraer Trading Up 2.1 %
ERJ stock traded up $0.55 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $26.74. 644,494 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,577,235. Embraer S.A. has a 52-week low of $12.48 and a 52-week high of $27.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $21.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.87.
About Embraer
Embraer SA designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aircraft and systems in North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Brazil, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Commercial Aviation; Defense & Security; Executive Aviation; Services & Support; and Other segments. The Commercial Aviation segment designs, develops, manufactures, and sells commercial jets, as well as leases aircraft.
