U S Global Investors Inc. Takes Position in Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE:FSM)

U S Global Investors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE:FSM – Free Report) (TSE:FVI) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 220,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $849,000. U S Global Investors Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Fortuna Silver Mines as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines by 27.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 13,530 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 2,955 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 213,716 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $695,000 after purchasing an additional 3,435 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Fortuna Silver Mines by 44.1% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,465 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 3,510 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in Fortuna Silver Mines by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 159,592 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $519,000 after buying an additional 4,516 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines by 5.6% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 86,933 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $331,000 after acquiring an additional 4,601 shares during the last quarter. 33.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have issued reports on FSM. TheStreet cut shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. StockNews.com cut Fortuna Silver Mines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th.

Fortuna Silver Mines Stock Performance

Shares of FSM stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $4.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,057,091 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,253,095. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.17 and a 200 day moving average of $3.28. Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.58 and a 12-month high of $4.65. The stock has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of -28.81 and a beta of 1.64.

Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM – Get Free Report) (TSE:FVI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.01). Fortuna Silver Mines had a positive return on equity of 5.03% and a negative net margin of 5.99%. The company had revenue of $265.31 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. will post -0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Fortuna Silver Mines

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc engages in the precious and base metal mining in Argentina, Burkina Faso, Mexico, Peru, and Côte d'Ivoire. It operates through Mansfield, Sanu, Sango, Cuzcatlan, Bateas, and Corporate segments. The company primarily explores for silver, lead, zinc, and gold. Its flagship project is the Séguéla gold mine, which consists of approximately 62,000 hectares and is located in the Worodougou Region of the Woroba District, Côte d'Ivoire.

