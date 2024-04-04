UBS Group Boosts Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG) Price Target to $152.00

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by analysts at UBS Group from $128.00 to $152.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 39.76% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. StockNews.com lowered Signet Jewelers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Citigroup upgraded Signet Jewelers from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $93.00 to $119.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Signet Jewelers from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Signet Jewelers from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on shares of Signet Jewelers from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $120.20.

Shares of NYSE:SIG traded up $4.33 during trading on Thursday, hitting $108.76. 337,052 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 728,587. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $100.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $90.11. Signet Jewelers has a 52-week low of $57.10 and a 52-week high of $109.17. The company has a market cap of $4.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.27, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 2.13.

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 20th. The company reported $6.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.33 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.55 billion. Signet Jewelers had a net margin of 11.30% and a return on equity of 32.26%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.52 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Signet Jewelers will post 9.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Mary Elizabeth Finn sold 5,431 shares of Signet Jewelers stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.66, for a total transaction of $508,667.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 70,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,613,051.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Mary Elizabeth Finn sold 5,431 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.66, for a total transaction of $508,667.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 70,607 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,613,051.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Stash Ptak sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.36, for a total value of $75,270.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 23,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,340,495.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 92,435 shares of company stock valued at $8,987,931. 4.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SIG. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Signet Jewelers by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 10,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,090,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Signet Jewelers by 37.0% during the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its position in Signet Jewelers by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 6,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $662,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Signet Jewelers by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 2,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Signet Jewelers by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after buying an additional 156 shares in the last quarter.

Signet Jewelers Limited operates as a diamond jewelry retailer. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Other. The North America segment operates jewelry stores in jewelry stores in malls, mall-based kiosks, and off-mall locations in the United States and Canada primarily under the Kay Jewelers, Kay Jewelers Outlet, Jared The Galleria Of Jewelry, Jared Vault, Zales Outlet, Zales Jewelers, Diamonds Direct, James Allen, Banter by Piercing Pagoda, and Peoples Jewellers names, as well as operates online through its digital banners, James Allen and Blue Nile.

