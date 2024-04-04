Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) Updates FY25 Earnings Guidance

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Free Report) updated its FY25 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $26.20-27.00 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $26.85. The company issued revenue guidance of $11.7-11.8 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $11.78 billion.

Ulta Beauty Price Performance

NASDAQ ULTA opened at $439.98 on Thursday. Ulta Beauty has a 1-year low of $368.02 and a 1-year high of $574.76. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $528.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $464.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.24 billion, a PE ratio of 16.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.30.

Get Ulta Beauty alerts:

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The specialty retailer reported $8.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.49 by $0.59. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 61.64% and a net margin of 11.52%. The firm had revenue of $3.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $6.68 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Ulta Beauty will post 26.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Ulta Beauty announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, March 14th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the specialty retailer to repurchase up to 7.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

ULTA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $630.00 to $610.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Loop Capital increased their price target on Ulta Beauty from $530.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $500.00 to $545.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $587.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Ulta Beauty from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ulta Beauty presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $575.45.

Get Our Latest Report on ULTA

Insider Activity

In other Ulta Beauty news, insider Anita Jane Ryan sold 3,102 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $525.25, for a total value of $1,629,325.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,705 shares in the company, valued at $1,420,801.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, COO Kecia Steelman sold 20,950 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $526.39, for a total transaction of $11,027,870.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 10,494 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,523,936.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Anita Jane Ryan sold 3,102 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $525.25, for a total value of $1,629,325.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,420,801.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 24,552 shares of company stock worth $12,920,326. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in Ulta Beauty during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $425,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 0.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,886,434 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,344,096,000 after buying an additional 40,190 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,299 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,305,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its stake in Ulta Beauty by 38.6% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,117 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $444,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in Ulta Beauty by 59.1% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 70 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. 90.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ulta Beauty Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ulta Beauty, Inc operate specialty retail stores selling cosmetics, fragrance, haircare and skincare products, and related accessories and services in the United States. It offers broad assortment of branded and private label beauty products including cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, skincare, bath and body products, professional hair products, and salon styling tools; and salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services, as well as nail services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ulta Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ulta Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.