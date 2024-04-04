Ultrapar Participações S.A. (NYSE:UGP) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Reduce” by Analysts

Shares of Ultrapar Participações S.A. (NYSE:UGP – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Reduce” from the five research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $4.37.

UGP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Itau BBA Securities lowered shares of Ultrapar Participações from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ultrapar Participações from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Ultrapar Participações from $5.30 to $6.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in Ultrapar Participações by 20.6% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 12,770 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 2,182 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Ultrapar Participações by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 26,099 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 3,006 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in Ultrapar Participações by 254.7% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 5,796 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 4,162 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Ultrapar Participações by 21.2% during the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,634 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 4,486 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Ultrapar Participações by 128.7% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,176 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 5,727 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UGP stock opened at $5.61 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.11. Ultrapar Participações has a 52 week low of $2.72 and a 52 week high of $6.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.26 billion, a PE ratio of 12.47, a P/E/G ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Ultrapar Participações (NYSE:UGP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The oil and gas company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter. Ultrapar Participações had a net margin of 1.95% and a return on equity of 18.86%. The firm had revenue of $6.75 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Ultrapar Participações will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 25th. Investors of record on Monday, March 11th were given a dividend of $0.0723 per share. This represents a yield of 2%. This is a positive change from Ultrapar Participações’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 8th. Ultrapar Participações’s payout ratio is 31.11%.

Ultrapar Participações SA, through its subsidiaries, operates in the energy and infrastructure business in Brazil. The company distributes liquefied petroleum gas to residential, commercial, and industrial consumers, in addition to renewable electricity and compressed natural gas. It also operates in the distribution and marketing of gasoline, ethanol, diesel, fuel oil, kerosene, natural gas for vehicles, and lubricants; and holds AmPm convenience stores and provides JetOil lubricant services.

