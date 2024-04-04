UMB Bank n.a. Acquires 39,100 Shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGLT)

UMB Bank n.a. grew its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGLT – Free Report) by 1,034.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,881 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,100 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $2,638,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF by 57.1% during the fourth quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Essex Savings Bank purchased a new position in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $564,000. Cobblestone Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Cobblestone Asset Management LLC now owns 64,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,995,000 after acquiring an additional 5,119 shares in the last quarter. Palumbo Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF by 816.3% during the fourth quarter. Palumbo Wealth Management LLC now owns 96,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,928,000 after acquiring an additional 85,822 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new position in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000.

Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:VGLT opened at $57.70 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $58.83 and a 200 day moving average of $57.79. Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 12 month low of $51.90 and a 12 month high of $67.08.

Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be paid a $0.1998 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 1st. This is a boost from Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous dividend of $0.18.

Vanguard Long Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

