UMB Bank n.a. Boosts Stake in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

UMB Bank n.a. boosted its stake in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 169,877 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 855 shares during the quarter. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Eaton were worth $40,910,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ETN. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Eaton by 36.0% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,921,979 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,248,960,000 after purchasing an additional 5,270,331 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Eaton during the 4th quarter worth $798,119,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Eaton by 122,471.4% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,619,350 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $411,107,000 after purchasing an additional 2,617,213 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Eaton by 26.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,542,343 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,968,521,000 after purchasing an additional 2,602,246 shares during the period. Finally, J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eaton during the 3rd quarter worth $340,500,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

Eaton Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of NYSE ETN opened at $321.18 on Thursday. Eaton Co. plc has a 1 year low of $155.38 and a 1 year high of $322.36. The firm has a market cap of $128.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.05, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.51. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $285.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $245.74.

Eaton Increases Dividend

Eaton ( NYSE:ETN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.08. Eaton had a return on equity of 20.05% and a net margin of 13.88%. The business had revenue of $5.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.91 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.06 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Eaton Co. plc will post 10.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 11th were given a dividend of $0.94 per share. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. This is a positive change from Eaton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 8th. Eaton’s payout ratio is presently 46.88%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays raised Eaton from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $250.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Mizuho increased their target price on Eaton from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Eaton from $262.00 to $308.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Bank of America increased their target price on Eaton from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Berenberg Bank increased their target price on Eaton from $200.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $281.73.

Insider Transactions at Eaton

In other news, insider Ernest W. Marshall, Jr. sold 19,750 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.17, for a total transaction of $5,395,107.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 29,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,116,427.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Ernest W. Marshall, Jr. sold 19,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.17, for a total value of $5,395,107.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 29,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,116,427.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Peter Denk sold 1,731 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.97, for a total value of $500,207.07. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,593,380.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 38,969 shares of company stock valued at $10,904,774. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Eaton

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

