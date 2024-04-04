UMB Bank n.a. Boosts Stock Holdings in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

UMB Bank n.a. increased its holdings in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 89,439 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after buying an additional 464 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $23,535,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CRM. Union Savings Bank purchased a new stake in Salesforce during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its position in Salesforce by 333.3% in the 4th quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 130 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Salesforce in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Salesforce by 30.4% during the fourth quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 270 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new stake in shares of Salesforce in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. 80.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Salesforce alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CRM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Salesforce from $290.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $285.00 target price on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Salesforce from $275.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Salesforce from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Salesforce from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $304.97.

Insider Transactions at Salesforce

In other Salesforce news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.54, for a total value of $4,733,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,311,166 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,200,205,319.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.54, for a total value of $4,733,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,311,166 shares in the company, valued at $4,200,205,319.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.82, for a total value of $2,538,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 59,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,193,919.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 898,175 shares of company stock valued at $257,617,846. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Salesforce Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CRM opened at $304.74 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Salesforce, Inc. has a 1 year low of $187.31 and a 1 year high of $318.71. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $296.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $255.00. The stock has a market cap of $295.60 billion, a PE ratio of 72.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.28.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The CRM provider reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $9.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.22 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 10.42% and a net margin of 11.87%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.01 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Salesforce, Inc. will post 7.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Salesforce Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 14th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 13th. Salesforce’s payout ratio is currently 9.52%.

Salesforce Company Profile

(Free Report)

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Salesforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salesforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.