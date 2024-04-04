UMB Bank n.a. Buys 1,614 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EFAV)

UMB Bank n.a. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EFAV – Free Report) by 6.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 25,131 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,614 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $1,743,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EFAV. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. Sheets Smith Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $49,000. EPG Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 427.8% in the 3rd quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 760 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 616 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $50,000.

Shares of EFAV stock opened at $70.21 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $7.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.01 and a beta of 0.60. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $69.75 and its 200 day moving average is $67.88. iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $64.68 and a 1-year high of $76.51.

The iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (EFAV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of developed-market equities, ex-US and Canada, selected and weighted to create a low volatility portfolio subject to constraints including sector exposure.

