UMB Bank n.a. Buys 67 Shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

UMB Bank n.a. boosted its stake in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,324 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the quarter. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $1,359,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRWD. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in CrowdStrike during the first quarter worth $654,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike in the first quarter valued at about $2,930,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 4.3% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 2,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $666,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 37.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $643,000 after acquiring an additional 769 shares during the period. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 14.4% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $658,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares during the period. 71.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at CrowdStrike

In other news, insider Shawn Henry sold 14,815 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.85, for a total transaction of $4,827,467.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 235,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,851,722.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Shawn Henry sold 14,815 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.85, for a total transaction of $4,827,467.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 235,850 shares in the company, valued at approximately $76,851,722.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,786 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $331.52, for a total value of $592,094.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 34,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,387,712. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 286,667 shares of company stock valued at $89,475,050. 5.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CrowdStrike Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CRWD opened at $320.04 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $115.67 and a twelve month high of $365.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $317.69 and its 200-day moving average is $252.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 889.02, a PEG ratio of 12.78 and a beta of 1.05.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $845.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $839.08 million. CrowdStrike had a return on equity of 6.09% and a net margin of 2.92%. Sell-side analysts forecast that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CRWD. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $400.00 target price on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on CrowdStrike from $300.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Mizuho boosted their price target on CrowdStrike from $360.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on CrowdStrike from $375.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on CrowdStrike from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CrowdStrike presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $373.29.

CrowdStrike Profile

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

