UMB Bank n.a. Buys 67 Shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

UMB Bank n.a. boosted its stake in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,324 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the quarter. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $1,359,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRWD. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of CrowdStrike in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in CrowdStrike during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Quent Capital LLC boosted its stake in CrowdStrike by 48.5% during the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 147 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated acquired a new stake in CrowdStrike during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in CrowdStrike by 106.0% during the 4th quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 206 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.16% of the company’s stock.

CRWD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. HSBC lifted their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $411.00 to $412.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $320.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $304.00 to $372.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $330.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $300.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CrowdStrike presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $373.29.

In other CrowdStrike news, CFO Burt W. Podbere sold 64,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.48, for a total transaction of $20,254,720.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 306,508 shares in the company, valued at approximately $97,003,651.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Shawn Henry sold 14,815 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.85, for a total value of $4,827,467.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 235,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,851,722.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Burt W. Podbere sold 64,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.48, for a total value of $20,254,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 306,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $97,003,651.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 286,667 shares of company stock worth $89,475,050. Corporate insiders own 5.68% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike stock opened at $320.04 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 889.02, a PEG ratio of 12.78 and a beta of 1.05. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $115.67 and a 52-week high of $365.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $317.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $252.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.76.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $845.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $839.08 million. CrowdStrike had a return on equity of 6.09% and a net margin of 2.92%. On average, equities analysts predict that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

