UMB Bank n.a. Buys 8,032 Shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

UMB Bank n.a. lifted its position in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 207,622 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,032 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $20,582,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hixon Zuercher LLC increased its position in Amphenol by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Hixon Zuercher LLC now owns 21,437 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,125,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Amphenol by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 5,421 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $537,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Amphenol by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,573 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in Amphenol by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 2,217 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Welch & Forbes LLC raised its holdings in Amphenol by 1.5% in the third quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 8,773 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $737,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.01% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently weighed in on APH. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Amphenol from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Amphenol from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Amphenol from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Amphenol from $107.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of Amphenol in a report on Friday, January 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $117.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Amphenol currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $104.40.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Peter Straub sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.64, for a total value of $2,212,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Peter Straub sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.64, for a total transaction of $2,212,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.75, for a total transaction of $1,571,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 25,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,692,075. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 305,000 shares of company stock valued at $31,846,050. 2.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Amphenol Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of NYSE:APH opened at $115.37 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Amphenol Co. has a 12-month low of $72.00 and a 12-month high of $119.59. The company has a market cap of $69.20 billion, a PE ratio of 37.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $107.92 and a 200 day moving average of $95.99.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The electronics maker reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.16 billion. Amphenol had a net margin of 15.36% and a return on equity of 23.94%. The company’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Amphenol Co. will post 3.28 EPS for the current year.

Amphenol Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 18th. Amphenol’s payout ratio is currently 28.30%.

Amphenol Company Profile

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

