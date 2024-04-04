UMB Bank n.a. Cuts Position in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

UMB Bank n.a. lessened its stake in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,421 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after selling 52 shares during the quarter. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $1,245,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Operose Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new stake in NXP Semiconductors in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new stake in NXP Semiconductors in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in NXP Semiconductors in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

Get NXP Semiconductors alerts:

NXP Semiconductors Trading Up 1.3 %

NASDAQ NXPI opened at $243.88 on Thursday. NXP Semiconductors has a one year low of $155.31 and a one year high of $264.26. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $237.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $215.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.77, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.59.

NXP Semiconductors Dividend Announcement

NXP Semiconductors ( NASDAQ:NXPI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The semiconductor provider reported $3.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.33 by $0.04. NXP Semiconductors had a net margin of 21.07% and a return on equity of 38.94%. The firm had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.40 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that NXP Semiconductors will post 12.28 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 21st will be issued a $1.014 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 20th. This represents a $4.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. NXP Semiconductors’s payout ratio is 37.91%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on NXPI. Wolfe Research raised shares of NXP Semiconductors from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $255.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Barclays raised shares of NXP Semiconductors from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $200.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. StockNews.com raised shares of NXP Semiconductors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NXP Semiconductors presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $238.75.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on NXP Semiconductors

About NXP Semiconductors

(Free Report)

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NXPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NXP Semiconductors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NXP Semiconductors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.