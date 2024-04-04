UMB Bank n.a. Cuts Stake in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

UMB Bank n.a. reduced its stake in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Free Report) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,881 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 66 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Jack Henry & Associates were worth $1,778,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of JKHY. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 117.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,709,702 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $300,155,000 after acquiring an additional 922,054 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 24.9% in the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,640,497 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $548,696,000 after acquiring an additional 726,875 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 1,587.0% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 347,018 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $56,706,000 after acquiring an additional 326,448 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 19.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,900,968 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $286,513,000 after buying an additional 304,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 523.8% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 246,806 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,633,000 after buying an additional 207,243 shares during the last quarter. 98.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Jack Henry & Associates stock opened at $170.26 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $12.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $171.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $161.12. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a one year low of $136.57 and a one year high of $178.37.

Jack Henry & Associates ( NASDAQ:JKHY Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The technology company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $545.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $540.34 million. Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 22.67% and a net margin of 17.26%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.10 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 5.11 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th were issued a $0.55 dividend. This is a boost from Jack Henry & Associates’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. Jack Henry & Associates’s payout ratio is 43.05%.

JKHY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com cut Jack Henry & Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Jack Henry & Associates from $161.00 to $181.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $176.00 target price on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Bank of America raised Jack Henry & Associates from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $167.00 to $186.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on Jack Henry & Associates in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $177.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $171.00.

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc, a financial technology company that connects people and financial institutions through technology solutions and payment processing services that reduce the barriers to financial health. It operates through four segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other.

