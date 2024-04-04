UMB Bank n.a. Has $1.43 Million Position in Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE)

UMB Bank n.a. boosted its holdings in Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,580 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 187 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Avantis International Equity ETF were worth $1,425,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of AVDE. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Avantis International Equity ETF by 38.0% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 8,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $514,000 after buying an additional 2,345 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in Avantis International Equity ETF in the first quarter worth $3,759,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Avantis International Equity ETF by 2,206.7% in the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 124,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,514,000 after purchasing an additional 119,139 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Avantis International Equity ETF in the first quarter worth $6,461,000. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Avantis International Equity ETF in the first quarter worth $275,000.

Avantis International Equity ETF Stock Performance

AVDE opened at $63.61 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $61.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.70. The firm has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a PE ratio of 10.07 and a beta of 0.94. Avantis International Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $52.86 and a twelve month high of $63.84.

Avantis International Equity ETF Company Profile

The Avantis International Equity ETF (AVDE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI WORLD EX USA IMI INDEX index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of non-US companies from developed markets, of all market capitalizations, focusing on smaller, value companies. AVDE was launched on Sep 24, 2019 and is managed by American Century Investments.

