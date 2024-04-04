UMB Bank n.a. Has $1.43 Million Position in Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE)

UMB Bank n.a. boosted its holdings in Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,580 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 187 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Avantis International Equity ETF were worth $1,425,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV raised its holdings in Avantis International Equity ETF by 4.3% in the first quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 4,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. CreativeOne Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Avantis International Equity ETF by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 7,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. raised its holdings in Avantis International Equity ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 45,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,751,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the period. LexAurum Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Avantis International Equity ETF by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 22,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,364,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Finally, Seed Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF by 1.2% during the third quarter. Seed Wealth Management Inc. now owns 20,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,153,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:AVDE opened at $63.61 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.07 and a beta of 0.94. Avantis International Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $52.86 and a 12 month high of $63.84. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.70.

About Avantis International Equity ETF

The Avantis International Equity ETF (AVDE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI WORLD EX USA IMI INDEX index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of non-US companies from developed markets, of all market capitalizations, focusing on smaller, value companies. AVDE was launched on Sep 24, 2019 and is managed by American Century Investments.

