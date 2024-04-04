UMB Bank n.a. Has $12.03 Million Position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

UMB Bank n.a. lifted its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) by 26.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 235,620 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 49,610 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $12,028,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 127,360.0% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 41,012,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,029,724,000 after acquiring an additional 40,980,634 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 19.0% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 71,018,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,416,007,000 after acquiring an additional 11,344,416 shares during the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association bought a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $369,755,000. CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $237,347,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 337.0% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 3,817,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,815,000 after acquiring an additional 2,944,359 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VTEB opened at $50.05 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $50.63 and its 200-day moving average is $49.80. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $47.14 and a twelve month high of $51.15.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.1279 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 1st.

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

